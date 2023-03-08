Evercore ISI Raises DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $200.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.57.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 11.1 %

NYSE DKS opened at $146.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.81. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $146.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.