Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Increases Dividend to $0.66 Per Share

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.64.
Evans Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Evans Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Evans Bancorp to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.
Evans Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $210.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Evans Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $40.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Evans Bancorp Company Profile
Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evans Bancorp (EVBN)
- Here’s What Happens When a Stock is Removed from an Index
- Are China Internet Stocks Set Up To Rally In The Second Quarter?
- eBay Faces Growing Competition and Eroding Market Share
- Schrodinger is an AI-Powered Drug Discovery Developer to Watch
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.