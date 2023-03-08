Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Increases Dividend to $0.66 Per Share

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.64.

Evans Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Evans Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Evans Bancorp to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Evans Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $210.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Evans Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $40.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 86.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 537.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

