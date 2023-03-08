European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO) Shares Down 2.4%

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:JEO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 841.44 ($10.12) and last traded at GBX 843 ($10.14). Approximately 176,142 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 252,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 864 ($10.39).
European Opportunities Trust Stock Down 2.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £886.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 843 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 843.
About European Opportunities Trust
European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
