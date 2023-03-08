Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.24.

EURN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Oddo Bhf cut Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €24.20 ($25.74) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Jonestrading raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Euronav from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronav

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Euronav by 26.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Euronav by 240.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Euronav by 43.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Euronav during the second quarter worth $140,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronav Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. Euronav has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.23.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.36. Euronav had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $322.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Euronav will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Euronav Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Euronav’s payout ratio is currently 1.98%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

