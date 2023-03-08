Ethereum (ETH) Trading Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Ethereum has a total market cap of $190.56 billion and $6.86 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $1,557.21 or 0.07052391 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00072723 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00029154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00052733 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000279 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00008885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00023764 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000969 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,373,866 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.