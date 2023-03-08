Ethereum Classic One Day Trading Volume Hits $124.86 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $18.53 or 0.00084229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and $124.86 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,995.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.53 or 0.00379757 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015317 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.55 or 0.00675363 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.00 or 0.00541025 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004513 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00164860 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,781,345 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

