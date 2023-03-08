Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Shares Gap Down to $17.14

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.14, but opened at $16.23. Ero Copper shares last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 26,378 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average is $13.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ero Copper Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Ero Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ero Copper by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Ero Copper during the third quarter worth $130,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ero Copper by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

