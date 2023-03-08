Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Shares Gap Down to $17.14

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.14, but opened at $16.23. Ero Copper shares last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 26,378 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.
Ero Copper Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average is $13.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ero Copper Company Profile
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ero Copper (ERO)
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
- Occidental Petroleum: What Would Warren Buffett Do?
- Is Unity Software Earnings Fallout a Buying Opportunity?
- Why Wall Street Is Still So Constructive on Aecom Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.