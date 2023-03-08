Ergo Hits 1-Day Volume of $897,186.82 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.46 or 0.00006629 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $97.44 million and approximately $897,186.82 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,019.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.11 or 0.00386417 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015304 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.81 or 0.00671101 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00084980 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.74 or 0.00548226 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004507 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00009841 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 66,737,553 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

