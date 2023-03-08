Ergo (ERG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $827,857.65

Ergo (ERG) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $96.90 million and approximately $827,857.65 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00006598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,001.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.26 or 0.00378412 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00015286 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.69 or 0.00671225 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00083684 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.29 or 0.00537614 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004513 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00009842 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 66,751,863 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

