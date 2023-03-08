Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March 7th (AIV, APVO, AVD, CMG, CNC, CVGI, DAR, ESLT, FIVE, GWRS)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, March 7th:
Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Centene (NYSE:CNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Humana (NYSE:HUM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Precigen (NYSE:PGEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Southern (NYSE:SO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Qualtrics International (BATS:XM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
