Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Short Interest Update

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,210,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the January 31st total of 6,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,877.8% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 5.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from $376.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.63.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

EQNR traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,938,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,643. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.53. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $42.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.51%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

