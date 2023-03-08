Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Short Interest Down 5.7% in February

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,750,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the January 31st total of 7,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

EOSE stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $4.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $169.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 899.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 17,695 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

