Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Short Interest Update

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 944,300 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the January 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 448,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENI

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ENI by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,512 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,349 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $388,804,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI Price Performance

ENI stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.33. 393,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,373. ENI has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $32.21. The stock has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.20.

ENI Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4623 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. ENI’s payout ratio is presently 7.73%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on E. Barclays began coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ENI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

ENI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Featured Stories

