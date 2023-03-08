ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENG opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.93. ENGlobal has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $2.53.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENGlobal

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ENGlobal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in ENGlobal by 36.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ENGlobal during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ENGlobal during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.