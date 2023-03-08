EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Short Interest Update

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 896,700 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the January 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 449,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESMT shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EngageSmart from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

EngageSmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESMT traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $19.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,101. EngageSmart has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.51 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average of $19.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at EngageSmart

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 million. EngageSmart had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EngageSmart will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Diego A. Rodriguez sold 3,703 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $69,060.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,853 shares in the company, valued at $71,858.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cassandra Hudson sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,351 shares in the company, valued at $253,669. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 372,328 shares of company stock worth $6,820,489. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EngageSmart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,625,000 after buying an additional 716,440 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart Company Profile

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

Further Reading

