Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,467,805 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 442% from the previous session’s volume of 455,406 shares.The stock last traded at $11.11 and had previously closed at $11.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENFN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Enfusion to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Enfusion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Enfusion from $14.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.92.

Enfusion Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average is $11.43.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CTO Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $42,375.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 40.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Enfusion by 1,435.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 713,201 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 24.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Enfusion by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Enfusion by 33.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

