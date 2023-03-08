Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,128,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,695,012 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for 7.0% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $442,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.06. 3,653,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,083,620. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.19.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

