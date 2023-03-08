Energi Hits Market Capitalization of $11.45 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $11.45 million and approximately $143,180.73 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energi has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00072934 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00053024 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00024067 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000975 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 62,262,371 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

