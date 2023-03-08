Emmerson (LON:EML) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Rating) fell 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.70 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.78 ($0.06). 1,024,475 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,005,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.85 ($0.06).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Emmerson in a report on Monday, November 21st.

The stock has a market cap of £48.28 million, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.54.

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

