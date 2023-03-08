Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the January 31st total of 6,170,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.43.

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,493,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,783. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.94 and a 200-day moving average of $87.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

See Also

