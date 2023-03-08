Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Receives “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 70.94% from the company’s previous close.

Eliem Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ELYM stock opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. Eliem Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eliem Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,698,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 551,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 203,371 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $741,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP grew its stake in Eliem Therapeutics by 154.9% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 67,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 40,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

About Eliem Therapeutics

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.

