eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Citigroup

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.20% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EHTH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on eHealth from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on eHealth from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.
eHealth Trading Up 4.3 %
EHTH stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. eHealth has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $13.46.
eHealth Company Profile
eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.
