eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Citigroup

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2023

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTHGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EHTH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on eHealth from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on eHealth from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

eHealth Trading Up 4.3 %

EHTH stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. eHealth has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $13.46.

Institutional Trading of eHealth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in eHealth by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in eHealth by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 165,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 40,373 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in eHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in eHealth by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 32,179 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.