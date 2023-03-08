eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Citigroup

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EHTH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on eHealth from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on eHealth from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

eHealth Trading Up 4.3 %

EHTH stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. eHealth has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $13.46.

Institutional Trading of eHealth

eHealth Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in eHealth by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in eHealth by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 165,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 40,373 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in eHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in eHealth by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 32,179 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

