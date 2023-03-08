Efinity Token 1-Day Volume Hits $757,399.44 (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Efinity Token has a market cap of $49.86 million and $757,399.44 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0804 or 0.00000370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 619,936,382 tokens. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

