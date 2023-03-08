ECOMI Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $242.97 Million (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. One ECOMI token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ECOMI has traded down 10% against the dollar. ECOMI has a total market cap of $242.97 million and approximately $840,230.73 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ECOMI Profile

ECOMI (OMI) is a token. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. ECOMI’s official message board is medium.com/ecomi. ECOMI’s official website is www.ecomi.com. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ECOMI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore that provides a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app, which allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners new revenue streams in the digital landscape. The OMI token is the native asset of the ECOMI ecosystem and underpins transactions on the platform, offering holders a range of utilities within the VeVe digital collectibles platform through the OMI Utility Program. It is also used as a transactional currency in a range of NFT marketplaces and Play to Earn games such as Tengoku Senso.”

