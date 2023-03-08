Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ECL traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.68. The stock had a trading volume of 345,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,391. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $185.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.33. The company has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.13.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.