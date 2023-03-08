eCash (XEC) Trading 15.4% Lower This Week

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One eCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. eCash has a total market capitalization of $569.06 million and $7.48 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, eCash has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,003.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.80 or 0.00539916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00164408 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00035947 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000694 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,327,804,673,303 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The developers of Bitcoin ABC have rebranded the project as eCash and changed the token name from BCHA to XEC. The project is led by Amaury Sechet, the creator of Bitcoin Cash, and aims to build hard digital cash that scales and is secure with low latency. eCash uses the Avalanche consensus layer and introduces new concepts such as staking, fork-free network upgrades, and subchains. The rebranding coincides with the launch of the eCash project.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.