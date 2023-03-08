Eat & Beyond Global (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Shares to Reverse Split on Thursday, March 9th

Shares of Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, March 9th. The 1-7 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th.

EATBF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. 14,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,350. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. Eat & Beyond Global has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.43.

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. It focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

