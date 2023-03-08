Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,954 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Eagle Materials worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 45.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Eagle Materials by 9.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 18,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $2,693,694.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,962,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 4,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $728,698.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,671.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 18,608 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $2,693,694.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,542 shares in the company, valued at $12,962,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,427,728. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.13.

NYSE EXP opened at $144.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.98 and a 12-month high of $152.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.64.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.95 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 38.27%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.64%.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

