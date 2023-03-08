Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. 398,683 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 273,477 shares.The stock last traded at $55.75 and had previously closed at $55.39.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 47.03%.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.71.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Trading Up 2.0 %

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bulk Shipping

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.76.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $761,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,492,591.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $586,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. 79.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Ultramax and Supramax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.