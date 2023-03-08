Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Hovde Group cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bancorp Montana currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of EBMT stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $22.50.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 8.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBMT. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 114,898 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the third quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 67.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 51,381 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.