E Automotive (OTCMKTS:EICCF) Given New C$4.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

E Automotive (OTCMKTS:EICCF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.92% from the stock’s current price.

EICCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of E Automotive from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of E Automotive from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th.

E Automotive Price Performance

Shares of EICCF stock remained flat at C$3.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.90. E Automotive has a 1 year low of C$3.27 and a 1 year high of C$7.18.

E Automotive Company Profile

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

