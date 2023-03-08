DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,018 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of DuPont de Nemours worth $16,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $71.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.51 and a 200-day moving average of $65.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.98.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

