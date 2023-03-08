Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Short Interest Update

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the January 31st total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 514,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.71. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.48, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 54.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.
