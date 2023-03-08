Dragonchain (DRGN) Price Tops $0.0118 on Top Exchanges

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and $29,551.12 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.17 or 0.00426528 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,365.00 or 0.28830461 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 55.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com.

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragonchain was originally developed at Disney’s Seattle office in 2015 and 2016 as the Disney Private Blockchain Platform. Over 20 use cases and applications were explored and documented 1 publicly via the W3C Blockchain Community Group . The platform was later released as open 2 source software under the Apache 2 license in October of 2016. Dragonchain simplifies the integration of real business applications onto a blockchain and provides features such as easy integration, protection of business data and operations, currency agnosticism, and multi-currency support.The Dragonchain Foundation, a Non-Profit Corporation was created in January of 2017 to maintain ownership and responsibility of the open source code. The Dragonchain team is now in the process of launching a commercial entity to build a serverless architecture blockchain platform, and an incubator. The combination of serverless and blockchain technologies is unique and tremendously valuable. The timing of the Dragonchain platform launch is highly strategic to benefit from explosive growth of cloud computing over the last few years and the emerging wave of Blockchain solutions entering proof of concept stage across enterprises.”

