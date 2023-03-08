Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Down 6.5% After Insider Selling

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.5% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $84.33 and last traded at $84.63. Approximately 110,375 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 98,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.47.

Specifically, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $327,681.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 996,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,326,753.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $327,681.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 996,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,326,753.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $68,553.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DORM. StockNews.com downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dorman Products presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $501.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.65 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dorman Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,257,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,566,000 after acquiring an additional 35,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,998,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,227,000 after acquiring an additional 23,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 790.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,313 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,098,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,557,000 after buying an additional 229,438 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,919,000 after buying an additional 136,197 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products include power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 16, 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Featured Stories

