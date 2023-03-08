Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Trading Up 7.4%

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.10 and last traded at $17.03. 363,194 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 656,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Domo from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Domo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 38.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after buying an additional 33,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Domo by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Domo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,102,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,337,000 after acquiring an additional 60,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

