Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Up 7.4%

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.10 and last traded at $17.03. Approximately 363,194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 656,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOMO. Cowen cut their price target on Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Domo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Domo from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Domo Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.30.

Institutional Trading of Domo

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Domo by 713.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domo by 243.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Domo by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Domo by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Further Reading

