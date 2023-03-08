Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stake Raised by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 2,493.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 52,843 shares during the period. Domino’s Pizza makes up about 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.16% of Domino’s Pizza worth $17,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $334.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.04.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $312.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $340.89 and its 200-day moving average is $348.18. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $291.00 and a one year high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

