DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by Tabor Asset Management LP

Tabor Asset Management LP reduced its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,112 shares during the quarter. DISH Network comprises 1.1% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 580.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 6,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DISH Network stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.36. 2,160,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,373,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average is $14.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.84. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $33.74.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Defranco bought 1,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $15,718,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,567,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,673,412.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DISH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.93.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

