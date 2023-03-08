Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Bought by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 398.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,129 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 1.7% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.17% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 4,391,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,215 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,886,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,165,000 after acquiring an additional 743,728 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,743,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,434,000 after buying an additional 483,580 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,127,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $11,713,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,146. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day moving average is $30.01. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $34.18.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

