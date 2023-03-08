DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Sees Large Volume Increase After Strong Earnings

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 820,829 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 1,196,328 shares.The stock last traded at $149.60 and had previously closed at $146.79.

The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 17.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

DKS has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.52.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.