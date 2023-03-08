DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Sees Large Volume Increase After Strong Earnings

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 820,829 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 1,196,328 shares.The stock last traded at $149.60 and had previously closed at $146.79.
The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 17.21%.
In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.
