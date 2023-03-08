DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.90-$13.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 11.1 %

DKS stock opened at $146.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $146.89.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Williams Trading downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.19.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 176.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 562 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 118.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 912 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 45,750.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 917 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

