DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $148.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DKS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.77.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $146.79 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $146.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.27 and a 200-day moving average of $117.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,671.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKS. CWM LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 23,723 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

