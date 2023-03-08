Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the shipping company on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.
Diana Shipping has a dividend payout ratio of 84.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Diana Shipping to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.9%.
Diana Shipping Stock Performance
Shares of DSX stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.55 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.18. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.
Institutional Trading of Diana Shipping
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 27,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 32,569 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.
Diana Shipping Company Profile
Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.
