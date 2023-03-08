DHT (NYSE:DHT) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.10

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 627252 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

DHT Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of -0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

DHT Increases Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.42 million. DHT had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.71%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming increased its stake in DHT by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 19,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,183,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DHT by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 203,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in DHT by 8,080.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,523,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467,923 shares during the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

