dForce USD (USX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20,654.63

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00004581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $168.53 million and approximately $20,654.63 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.88 or 0.00379838 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00028584 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015245 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000825 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00009804 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000839 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00017550 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000354 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, "dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $41,305.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/."

