DFI.Money (YFII) Reaches Market Capitalization of $46.54 Million

DFI.Money (YFII) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. DFI.Money has a market capitalization of $46.54 million and approximately $12.40 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFI.Money token can now be purchased for about $1,205.71 or 0.05461285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DFI.Money has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DFI.Money Profile

DFI.Money’s genesis date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,596 tokens. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @dfimoney. The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/#.

DFI.Money Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more.DFI.Money (YFII) is a **fork** of [yearn.finance (YFI)](https://www.cryptocompare.com/coins/yfi/overview), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 [(YIP-8)](https://gov.yearn.finance/t/proposal-8-halving-yfi-weekly-supply-the-same-as-bitcoin/263) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve wasThe **YFII token** is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money’s aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance.DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers’ funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section.”

