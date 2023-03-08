Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €160.00 Price Target

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €160.00 ($170.21) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €78.00 ($82.98) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($141.49) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($186.17) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €133.00 ($141.49) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($191.49) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of ADS opened at €144.44 ($153.66) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €143.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €132.27. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($174.10) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($213.84).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

