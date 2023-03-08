Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Director Sells $64,725.60 in Stock

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) Director Scott J. Dussault sold 26,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $64,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:DM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.48. 6,034,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,552,219. The company has a market capitalization of $790.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.54. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Desktop Metal from $1.75 to $1.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Desktop Metal to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.20 price objective on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 42.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

