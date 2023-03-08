DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.62

Shares of DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.62 and last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

DeNA Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.28. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.47.

About DeNA

DeNA Co, Ltd. engages in the development and operation of mobile and online services including games, e-commerce and entertainment content distribution. It operates through the following segments: Games, Electronic Commerce (EC), Sports, Automotive, Healthcare, and New Businesses and Others. The Games segment offers mobile games such as DeNA games, mobage, and AndApp.

